UNHCR West & Central Africa COVID-19 Emergency Response, 3 June 2020

The West and Central Africa region has seen a 26% percent increase in new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the last week going from 39,585 contaminations on 26 May to a total of 49,937 on 03 June 2020.

Despite the risk of a second wave of contamination, many countries in the region are continuing to relax restriction measures imposed to curb the spread of virus in the past two months.

The COVID digital platform launched by UNHCR, IOM and MSF in March 2020 reached 15 000 visitors, making it the most popular UNHCR-related digital portal in the region.

Operational Context

Continuous increase of confirmed cases. Since the first case of COVID-19 was declared in Nigeria on 28 February 2020, the pandemic has progressed steadily throughout West and Central Africa where it has killed 1,065 people. As of 02 June 2020, WHO statistics show 49,937 confirmed cases in the 21 countries covered by the Regional Bureau for West and Central Africa with 27,913 still active and 20,959 recoveries. To date, Nigeria (10,819) remains with the highest number of confirmed cases, followed by Ghana (8,297), Cameroon (6,585) and Guinea (3,886). In terms of active cases, Nigeria (7,265) has the highest number, followed by Ghana (5,273), Cameroon (2,709) and Gabon (2,004). Guinea and Senegal join Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Gambia, Liberia, Mali and Niger with more recovered cases than actives.

Confirmed cases among PoCs. So far, seven persons of concern have been tested positive, including four refugees in Cameroon and three IDPs in Mali. Of the four refugees in Cameroon, one recovered in Yaounde, two passed away in Douala and Bertoua and one case is still active and is treated in the public health system and assisted by UNHCR in Bertoua where 21 refugees have also been placed in quarantine preventively. As for the three IDPs in Mali, they are still active cases and being treated in the Malian health and assisted by UNHCR in the Mopti region.

Preventive measure in the region. Despite the risk of a second wave of contamination, many countries in the region are continuing to relax restriction measures imposed to curb the spread of virus in the past two months. In Benin, places of worship and bars will reopen as of 2 June, and public transport will be authorized to circulate but the wearing of masks remains compulsory in public spaces. In Burkina Faso, the Government is continuing with the relaxation of COVID-19 prevention measures. The curphew from 21:00 to 04:00, which was in place since end of March will be lifted as of tomorrow, 3 June, while three classes, which have exams this year, have reopened as of yesterday 1 June. In Cameroon, the wearing of masks is compulsory in all public places, although social distancing measures have been relaxed. Schools also reopened on 1 June following recent government measures. In Ghana, while air, land and sea borders remain closed, the authorities lifted the ban imposed on in-person religious services and other public gatherings under the condition to respect social distancing and wear masks, as part of staggered measures to restore socio-economic life amid living with Covid-19. Additionally, private burials, conferences, workshops, weddings, political activities, except rallies, can also be organized but also with a maximum of 100 persons.

Preventive measure are maintained or strengthened in other countries such as CAR which has made the wearing of masks mandatory in public places, public transport and has temporarily suspended passenger transport on certain routes in the Western Zone due to the rapid increase in the number of Covid-19 contaminations. To support the implementation of these measures, the Central African government, through the European Union's Békou Funds, has ordered 150,000 handmade masks from the Alliance Française de Bangui to be distributed to the population. In Chad, the authorities have therefore stepped up measures to combat COVID-19. As of 8 May, the entry and exit of persons from N'djamena is prohibited for a period of two weeks, although goods and foodstuff are exempted from this restriction and can enter the city from 22:00, this measure has been extended to 15 June. In addition, wearing a mask is now compulsory. The Chadian government extended the national “State of Health Emergency” until 15 July 2020. In Equatorial Guinea, the Government decided to extend the state of emergency and associated COVID-19 restrictions until 15 June. In Gabon, the confinement measure was extended for 45 days on 11 May. In Guinea, the state of emergency has been prorogated until 19 June and schools and religious sites closed while the capital Conakry remain isolated. Guinea-Bissau, the state of emergency is prorogated for another until 10 June. In Senegal, the President announced on 29 May the extension of the state of emergency and the border closure until 30 June 2020 and the restart of schools planned for today has been postponed until further notice after several teachers tested positive for COVID-19. In Sao Tome and Principe, the President decided on 30 May, to extend the confinement measure for another 15 days after which, the country will explore the possibility of relaxing confinement measures, as it expects to experience a peak in late 2020.

Socio-economic impact of the pandemic. The negative socio-economic impact of the pandemic and the prevention measures imposed in the region are starting to generate social unrest in some countries. In Mali, teachers went on strike yesterday, the first day schools reopened after being closed for two months, over fears of inadequate protection against coronavirus. In Sierra Leone, frontline workers have declared strike which will take effect on Monday as they push for payment of their outstanding salaries which could negatively impact the country’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic.