UNHCR West & Central Africa COVID-19 Emergency Response, 27 May 2020

The West and Central Africa region has seen a 22% percent increase in new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the last week going from 32,401 contaminations on 19 May to a total of 39,585 on 26 May 2020.

While the increase rate slows down at regional level, we are observing a second wave of contaminations in some countries following the easing preventive measures and movement restrictions last week.

In the region, Cameroon and Nigeria saw the sharpest increase in confirmed cases with respectively more than 1,900 (+54%) and over 2000 (+30%) new infections to COVID-19 in the past week.

Operational Context