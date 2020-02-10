UNHCR support to Future Prowess vocational center

On 31 January, UNHCR Head of Sub-Office Maiduguri donated materials to Future Prowess Academy (FPA), a component of Future Prowess Islamic Foundation. Established by Barrister Zannah Mustapha, the 2017 Nansen Refugee Award Laureate, FPA supports the conflict-affected population in Borno State to re-establish their lives. Future Prowess Academy and vocational/skills training center provide education to boys and girls most of whom are orphans or from female-headed households. The Future Prowess Academy provides free tuition and in 2020, has a total of 1,750 children.

The vocational and skills training center provides skills training including soap making, weaving, tailoring, bag making, cosmetology and knitting to widows and spouses of former combatants.

The Future Prowess Foundation plans to start the training of trainers’ courses for former graduates of the Vocational and skills training center who will then be deployed to train women in prisons and other detention centers. To support this training of trainers, UNHCR offered materials comprising Butterfly sewing and embroidery machines (15 pieces) and scissors (20 pieces), office equipment such as multipurpose color printers and laminated machine (3), paper printer and Gasoline-Powered generator 5KVA (2).

During his guided tour of the school, the Head of Office for UNHCR interacted with students and encouraged them to use the opportunity offered to them to prepare for their future roles in the community. Later, he handed over the materials to Barrister Mustapha in the presence of the students and the school administration. Barrister Mustapha took the opportunity to thank UNHCR for their continuous support to the students and the affected population in the North-East and promised to put the materials to good use.