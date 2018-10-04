04 Oct 2018

UNHCR: Report on sexual and gender based violence response - Borno, Adamawa and Yobe States (January - June 2018)

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 30 Jun 2018
Download PDF (1.24 MB)

OPERATIONAL CONTEXT AND PROTECTION NEEDS

95% of the population interviewed depend on firewood and charcoal for their daily cooking energy needs

85% indicated that they face protection risk during collection of firewood

70% of them have no access to the wood fuel resources in the immediate environment

78% of survivors. Analysis of collected data showed that this form of violence is generally perpetrated by relatives

1,142 cases of SGBV were reported to UNHCR and its protection monitoring partners between Jan-Jun

Protection incidents, particularly Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) as well as Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (SEA) remains the major concerns in the north east of Nigeria.

Protection needs for SGBV and SEA are huge and complex. The inter-agency capacity to respond remain insufficient and challenging (poor coverage of specialised services, inadequate Individual case management in some locations, poor quality of collected data, drastic reduction of financial resources) in the current security situation. Inaccessibility to certain areas and socio-cultural constraints has led to under reporting of SGBV incidents by the community. Therefore, establishing the real scale of SGBV among women, girls, men and boys internally displaced and returnees in north east of Nigeria during and after the conflict remains a challenge.

Risk mitigation of SGBV and improvement of quality of services is one of the main UNHCR’s Global Strategic Objectives (GSP). Since January 2018, UNHCR in partnership with national and international organization is implementing its global SGBV strategy based on 3 pillars: Identification, Response and Prevention.

Through protection monitoring, focus group discussions and vulnerability screening, UNHCR and partners reported that a considerable number of IDPs and returnees experienced rape, abductions, child and forced marriage, undesired pregnancies, sexual exploitation, physical assault, denial of resources, etc. in the hands of Boko Haram before flight and during captivity, in the countries of asylum and in IDPs camp in Nigeria.

As of end of 2017, UNHCR, WFP and FAO carried out an assessment on « safe access to fuel and energy » within Borno state among IDPs, returnees and host population. The finding shows that 95% of the population interviewed depend on firewood and charcoal for their daily cooking energy needs and 85% indicated that they face protection risk during collection of firewood. Unfortunately, 70% of them have no access to the wood fuel resources in the immediate environment.

