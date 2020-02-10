UNHCR provides fuel-efficient energy cooking stoves to vulnerable IDPs

On 31 January 2020, UNHCR and partners GISCOR and BOWDI, in collaboration with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the Camp Coordination Camp Management (CCCM) Sector distributed fuel-efficient energy cooking stoves to 2,000 internally displaced families in Maiduguri, Borno State.

The distribution took place in response to the recommendation of the Safe Access to Fuels and Energy (SAFE) Assessment conducted by WFP, FAO and UNHCR in 2017-2018, in which 85% of the women faced protection risks such as abduction, harassment, rape and sexual assault during the collection of firewood.

Through vulnerability screening and protection monitoring, UNHCR identified the 2,000 vulnerable beneficiaries in four IDP camps (500 in each) in Maiduguri Metropolitan Council - Dalori 1, Bakasi, Gubio, and Stadium IDP camps who were composed of pregnant women, SGBV survivors, female-headed households, child-headed households, elderly women of 50 years and above, and people living with disabilities.

Each beneficiary household received one energy fuel-efficient cooking stoves to solve their cooking/energy needs and to reduce their protection risks. Hassana, one of the beneficiaries gave cheerful thanks: ‘It is such a relief to receive this stove. As a single mother with 10 children, this will save me time to take care of my children and reduce my risk of being exposed to dangerous people in the bush.’

