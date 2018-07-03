03 Jul 2018

UNHCR North East Nigeria: Operational Vulnerability Screening Report, December 2017

This report contains highlights of protection risks and needs affecting vulnerable persons in North East Nigeria. 98,215 households, comprised of 458,649 individuals, were profiled through the operational vulnerability screening within 17 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe States from January to December 2017 by UNHCR, in partnership with FHI 360 and national NGOs AIPD, GISCOR, SAHEI and CCEPI.

Vulnerability screening further provides an assessment of the protection environment and details on individual vulnerable households in areas of displacement and return to enable effective humanitarian planning and targeted assistance. This report documents assistance and referral achievements responding to risks and needs identified. Through the rolling screening process, assistance tailored to specific needs has been delivered and referrals for specialized services, including on child protection, GBV, MHPSS, legal protection and medical response, have been carried out on an ongoing basis.

