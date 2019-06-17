UNHCR Nigeria Situation Regional Update (May 2019)

SECURITY DEVELOPMENTS

The security situation in North-East Nigeria remains volatile due to sporadic attacks by Non-State Armed Groups (NSAGs) on civilian and military infrastructure in Borno and Adamawa states. On 7 May 2019, NSAG elements attacked two villages (Molai and Maiboriti) about 4 kilometres from Maiduguri – the state capital, killing at least 10 people, including military personnel, and injuring several others. The attackers also set houses ablaze. The incident forced residents and nearby communities to flee to the city centre and into IDP camps.

Over the last few weeks, there has been an increase in attacks on villages on the outskirts of Maiduguri, including a military barracks, some three kilometres from the city centre. Recently, several suicide bombers detonated their bombs at a missionary hospital in Molai Village, killing themselves and injuring several others.

The security situation in the Far North Region of Cameroon remains unpredictable, characterised by attacks from the Boko Haram group mainly affecting the Logone and Chari, Mayo Tsanaga and Mayo Sava divisions. Between 27 – 31 May in the Logone and Chari division for instance, a series of attacks resulted in the death of six persons. The groups mainly uses terror tactics like burning of villages, pillaging and looting, kidnapping and of recent, suicide bombers. Cameroon’s Minister of Defence was in the region to remobilise soldiers and strengthen the security of persons in the area.

On 21 May 2019, some 76 asylum seekers arrived in the locality of Medina, Makary Sub Division, fleeing Boko Haram attacks in Rann, Borno State, Nigeria. They have settled in with the host community and are being registered. Another group of 61 persons who had fled into Cameroon from Nigeria between 20 and 24 May for similar reasons, settled in the localities of Zigague and Blangoua.

In Chad, the province of Lake experienced several attacks by Boko Haram sect with heavy artillery.

These attacks targeted military positions and the villages/islands. These raids have left 35 dead and four seriously injured. Dozens have also been kidnapped and several houses burned. There has also been a population movement from the islands to the mainland, which stood at 174,340 as of 30 April 2019.