UNHCR Nigeria Situation Regional Update (March and April 2019)
SECURITY DEVELOPMENTS
- The security situation in North-East Nigeria was generally been fluid and unpredictable during March. Security incidents perpetrated by Non-State Armed Groups (NSAG) included inter alia suicide bombings and attacks on military installations and civilian infrastructure. The military has stepped up security efforts through counter-insurgency operations, but this has not stopped the indiscriminate attacks and further population displacements. Access to affected populations remains a challenge for humanitarian workers due to prevailing weather and security conditions. In April, however, there was a significant decrease in the number of NSAG related incidents in North-East Nigeria. According to analysts the heightened presence of the Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF) in potential hotspots is inhibiting the capacity of NSAGs to undertake indiscriminate attacks on civilian infrastructure and military installations.
An attack on military positions in Cross Kauwa, Borno State left two soldiers and 52 NSAG members dead.
Several others were injured in the attack, which took place approximately 135 Kilometres northeast of the Borno State capital Maiduguri. Humanitarian access to various LGAs remains limited with UN helicopters the only means of transportation to some of the affected populations outside of Maiduguri.
In the Far North region of Cameroon, the security situation has been dominated by attacks from Boko Haram which increased markedly in March. These attacks included plundering and pillaging, kidnapping for ransom or conscription and burning of villages and foodstuff. The military has increased its presence particularly along the Cameroon – Nigeria border.
An estimated 10,000 refugees of the 40,000 refugees that previously occupied the Goura site have settled among the host communities and the site in Goura has been completely cleared. Due to the fluid security situation across the border in Nigeria, some 42 refugees who had left Minawao camp to return to Nigeria were sent back to the camp. There are heightened fears of increased attacks during the Ramadan period in May.
Between 08 – 12 April there were population displacements in Fotokol due to frequent attacks. Some 420 persons from Nigue, 586 from Wangaram and 241 from Barawadji were forced to leave due to a fear of more attacks. This population moved towards Fotokol Centre while those from Nigue and Barawaldi moved to the IDP camps in Dega and Minimarie, about 5 kilometres away from Fotokol. The main needs of the population include shelter and nutrition. On 22 April, another attack by the group in Magam Kotoko in Fotokol Sub Division resulted in the displacement of 548 persons to the localities of Biamo, Krenak, and Messio.