UNHCR Nigeria Situation Regional Update (March and April 2019)

SECURITY DEVELOPMENTS

An attack on military positions in Cross Kauwa, Borno State left two soldiers and 52 NSAG members dead.

Several others were injured in the attack, which took place approximately 135 Kilometres northeast of the Borno State capital Maiduguri. Humanitarian access to various LGAs remains limited with UN helicopters the only means of transportation to some of the affected populations outside of Maiduguri.

In the Far North region of Cameroon, the security situation has been dominated by attacks from Boko Haram which increased markedly in March. These attacks included plundering and pillaging, kidnapping for ransom or conscription and burning of villages and foodstuff. The military has increased its presence particularly along the Cameroon – Nigeria border.

An estimated 10,000 refugees of the 40,000 refugees that previously occupied the Goura site have settled among the host communities and the site in Goura has been completely cleared. Due to the fluid security situation across the border in Nigeria, some 42 refugees who had left Minawao camp to return to Nigeria were sent back to the camp. There are heightened fears of increased attacks during the Ramadan period in May.