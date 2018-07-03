UNHCR Nigeria: Referrals for Specialized Services - from Protection Monitoring and Vulnerability Screening projects (January - December 2017)

Overview

Through the protection monitoring and vulnerability screening projects in 2017, UNHCR and its partners followed a systematic approach to identify and refer 6,779 individual cases for specialized protection assistance. Cases referred by Protection Monitors and Protection Action Group members included 1,639 survivors of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV), 2,138 individuals with child protection (CP) needs and 1,751 individuals with other specific protection needs, including access to justice. Referrals further included interventions for those escaping/released from abduction, out-of-school children, physically/mentally disabled, requiring medical assistance (for HIV, tuberculosis, hypertension, cholera and other serious medical conditions), requiring malnutrition support and requiring immediate assistance due to security concerns and natural disasters (such as flooding and fires). Referrals were conducted directly to UNHCR implementing partners for assistance where possible, as well as through established referral pathways. Protection Monitors and Protection Action Group members followed up with the service providers and individuals to ensure that appropriate and quality services were accessed.