UNHCR Nigeria: Rapid Protection Assessment Stadium Camp Borno State (16-17 March 2020)

Background Information

The month of February has been marked by important displacement of population mainly in MMC, Borno State. The situation of Stadium camp that received two groups of new arrivals was of concern. It was reported that a total of 781 HH/1,326 Individuals arrived at the doors of the camp between 18 February 2020 and 04 March 2020. The first group which was admitted into the camp and provided with food and NFIs created a pull factor resulting in the arrival of a second group, which was also admitted into the camp subsequently.

To understand the reasons of such sudden and important movements, the profile of the population concerned, their conditions in the camp and major needs, as well as durable solution prospects,

UNHCR in collaboration with key protection partners at Stadium camp conducted a Rapid Protection Assessment to collect information to inform government and humanitarian community interventions and solutions to the situation of the newly arrived.