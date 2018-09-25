25 Sep 2018

UNHCR Nigeria: Protection Monitoring Mapping, June 2018

Infographic
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 30 Jun 2018 View Original
Download PDF (2.17 MB)

This document serves as an operational mapping tool of protection monitoring activities in Borno and Yobe states, as of June 2018.* It provides a comprehensive overview of the protection monitoring sites operated by UNHCR and its 5 partners—local NGO partners AIPD, CCEPI, GISCOR, SAHEI and governmental partner, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC). This mapping is meant to facilitate information-sharing on service provider focal points and strengthen protection activities, including the real-time referral and follow up of cases. UNHCR will update the mapping tool at regular intervals to reflect updated service provider information.

