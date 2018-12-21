21 Dec 2018

UNHCR Nigeria: Participatory Protection Assessment Report, Adamawa State - October 2018

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Protection Cluster
Published on 31 Oct 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (4 MB)

INTRODUCTION

Madagali, Michika, Mubi North, and Mubi South LGAs, in Adamawa State, have been severely impacted by the conflict between non-state armed groups and Nigerian forces. At the height of the conflict, many villages and communities in the 4 LGAs were deserted. Despite ongoing counterinsurgency operations, recently, increased returns have been reported in these LGAs.

Amongst the returnees are individuals who decided to come back after hearing their communities were liberated and those who, in the absence of livelihood opportunities and farmland, were facing harsh living conditions in displacement. In addition to being areas of return, the 4 LGAs are also home to internally displaced persons (IDPs) from various locations, including Borno state.

In the past, severe protection issues, including sexual abuse and exploitation, have been documented in these areas. Due to security challenges, humanitarian workers have been unable to reach affected communities, especially in Madagali and Michika LGAs. Lack of access has continued to impede interventions and delivery of assistance to persons of concern in these locations.

The Adamawa Protection Sector Working Group undertook an extensive protection assessment in order to gain a better understanding of the current protection situation Madagali, Michika, Mubi North, and Mubi South LGAs and make appropriate recommendations. Although Mubi North and Mubi South are 2 separate LGAs, given similarities and proximity, for the purposes of this exercise they are merged and considered as one location, Mubi.

