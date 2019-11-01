UNHCR Nigeria: North-East Nigeria (Maiduguri) Flash Info

UNHCR provides livelihood with the support of the Jaiz Foundation

30 October 2019, UNHCR and JAIZ Foundation, the donors for the new livelihoods-based protection safety net activity undertook a mission in Damasak to experience firsthand the implementation of the project funded by the Foundation. Mr. Muhammad Salisu Muazu, Jaiz Foundation Senior Program Officer was accompanied during his mission by Musa Gambo, AUN Senior Training Coordinator and Gabriel Idoko of UNHCR.

During his mission, Mr. Salisu Muazu attended the ongoing two-day training on Financial Literacy and Business Development being provided to the first batch of 68 trainees; the trainees completed their skill training on 29 October 2019. The second batch of 52 trainees will start on 4 November 2019.

Most beneficiaries of the project were identified by UNHCR through their vulnerability screening database. Other beneficiaries were chosen from the community to reinforce peaceful coexistence. The beneficiaries comprised of 120 persons of concern (PoC) including 100 females and 20 males aged 16 to 59, of which 60 are internally displaced persons, 40 returnees and 20 from the host community.

“I am so happy I was part of this training. I learnt a new skill that will help me take care of myself and my children and give me a better life. I cannot thank you enough for this opportunity. I pray that others can benefit from the same opportunity”, said Amina, one of the beneficiaries.

The beneficiaries will be trained in five skill areas: 35 persons will be trained on Groundnut oil extraction, 30 persons in Local Spaghetti making, 30 persons in Soup condiments trading, 20 persons in Tea brewing (Mai Shayi) and 5 persons will be trained in Fries – bean cakes.

The graduates of the skills training will receive a startup package and a two-day mandatory Financial Literacy and Business Development course to enhance their financial management skills.

Alexander Kishara, Head of Sub-Office Maiduguri, North-East Nigeria/ Email: kishara@unhcr.org; Mobile: +234 9087 447 516

Danielle Dieguen, Reporting Officer, Sub-Office Maiduguri, North-East Nigeria / Email: dieguend@unhcr.org; Mobile: +234 9 087 396 086