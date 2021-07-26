UNHCR Nigeria: Gender Based Violence Highlights - Cameroon Refugee Situation First Quarter, 2021

During this reporting period, UNHCR in coordination with Women Development and Social Welfare departments and partners in Cross River, Benue, Taraba and Akwa Ibom continued to strengthen Gender Based Violence (GBV) prevention, risk mitigation and response. Efforts toward these activities involved the inclusion of men, women, boys, and girls. Monthly coordination meetings were held with UNHCR,

SEMA, NCFRMI and partners.

Activity progress

Awareness and Prevention: 1,679 (697M, 982F) reached through GBV prevention and response awareness messages in host communities and settlements.

Capacity Building Conducted: 191 individuals trained on protection, GBV and child rights targeting national staff, law enforcers, protection monitors, refugee leaders and government officials.

Meetings and discussion: 10 meetings were held with GBV and Child Protection Committees in host and settlement. locations.

Case Management and Psychosocial support

Between January and March, 172 GBV incidents were reported across the states of Benue, Cross River and Taraba.

Majority of GBV cases reported were physical assault (39%) and psychological and emotional abuse (29%).

Other types of GBV reported were denial of resources (14%), sexual assault (15%) and rape (3%).

Among 172 incidents, 94% were female and 6% male. Child survivors were female representing 23%. No reported incidents for persons with disability.