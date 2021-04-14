UNHCR: Nigeria Fact Sheet, January - March 2021

Sexual and gender-based violence prevention and response campaigns reached over 24,000 refugees and almost 17,000 internally displaced people.

Over 100,000 people - 35,000 refugees and almost 74,000 internally displaced people - benefited from awareness raising campaigns on the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 21,000 refugee women and men benefitted from cash-based assistance in to buy their daily food in the first three months of 2021.