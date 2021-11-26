UNHCR Nigeria Education Fact Sheet 2020/2021 School Year - November 2021

During the 2020/2021 school year (for the duration of September 2020 - July 2021) a total of refugee children captured in UNHCR’s data on school enrolment stood at 7283(3704M: 3579F). Out of this total, 963(472M: 491F) children were registered at the pre-primary level(3-5years), 4585(2386M: 2199F) pupils were registered at the primary level and 1735(846M: 889F) students were registered at the secondary level. The Gross Enrolment Rate was highest at the pre-primary level at 75%, at the primary level 51% and at Secondary Level 20% while the Net Enrolment rate was highest at the pre-primary level at 66%, at the primary level the Net enrolment rate was 46% while it was 20% at the secondary level.