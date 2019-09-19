19 Sep 2019

UNHCR Nigeria: Dikwa Flash News Update, 16 September 2019

from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
DEPLOYMENT OF UNHCR’S PARTNER GISCOR TO DIKWA TO CONDUCT GENERAL PROTECTION ACTIVITIES

UNHCR protection by presence in the LGAs has been expanded with the deployment of its partner GISCOR to be permanently based in Dikwa LGA to implement general protection activities. A total of 7 Protection monitors arrived in Dikwa on the 15th September 2019. 30 Protection Action Group Members (PAG) and 01 Protection desk are in place for effective protection services delivery.
Activities carried out upon arrival include:

• Retrocession of the protection desk to GISCOR

• Meeting with 46 community leaders/representatives of both Sangaya and Kilagoru camps for introduction and familiarization. The newly deployed protection monitors duly informed the representatives about programs, activities, services and interventions and sought their participation and meaningful contribution for effective community-based protection delivery.

• Focus Group Discussions (FGD) was conducted involving 7 women on SGBV, identification and referral pathways available.

General protection activities to be implemented by GISCOR in partnership with UNHCR include among others:

• Protection monitoring, identification of protection cases including SGBV and Referrals to service providers.

• Vulnerability screening exercise

• Advocacy

• Sensitizations and awareness raising

Main concerns:

• In Kilagoru camp: 1,575HH and 5,348 individuals
Lack of food: no general food distribution during the month of August, which has given rise to begging and child labor.

WASH: 9 damaged latrines out of 15 latrines constructed by UNICEF in Kilagoru was received during the meeting, again this is a source of constant disagreement.

• In Sangaya camp: 1,530HH and 7,813 individuals

WASH: 4 boreholes, 2 solar provided by FHI 360 and UNICEF and 2 hand pump boreholes constructed by NRC and CEDAR are not enough to cover the needs of the camp population. This is causing persistent fights at the available water points, with risks of physical assault. In addition,7 damaged latrines out 25 latrines, only 18 were said to be available for use, as a result there were constant disagreement over right of use.

Immediate actions

• GISCOR intends to follow-up with the food security actor (Christian Aid) in Kilagoru camp

• GISCOR will follow up on WASH issues at Sangaya camp.

