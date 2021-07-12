UNHCR Nigeria: Cash and Economic Inclusion Update June 2021

OVER 1,500 CAMEROONIAN REFUGEES RECEIVE UNHCR-FACILITATED ATM CARDS

Digital bank platform facilitates simple and direct support by other organizations

Banking like back home

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, just facilitated the first 1,500 Cameroonian refugees to receive an ATM card through the UN Refugee Agency’s programme. They now make bank transactions like their Nigerian neighbours.

Refugees can now make bank transactions like back home, several years ago. Many Cameroonians were farmers, traders, business people who had their houses, properties, cars and economic activities. Many lost everything when they had to run for their lives and found safety in Nigeria.

An ATM card restores a bit of normalcy in their lives. UNHCR’s support to the roll-out of ATM cards, together with Standard Chartered and First Bank of Nigeria, is the last step of an approach for the financial inclusion of refugees in the Nigerian economy. It became possible after over 9,000 bank accounts had been opened or pre-opened for refugees with UNHCR support since May 2020.

With the first successful withdrawals, the digital platform behind the ATM cards has passed its main test. The bank platform will make it easier for other partners to channel their support to refugees. UNHCR hopes that the digital platform will now broaden the number of humanitarian and development actors who support areas that host the over 67,000 Cameroonian refugees. With the digital platform support will become more systematic and easier to monitor