UNHCR Nigeria: Cash and Economic Inclusion Update February 2021

UNHCR transforms its cash programmes into a cash plus livelihoods programme for more sustainable economic inclusion.

Different forms of cash-based interventions by UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, reached more refugees in 2020 than in previous years. 38,000 individuals, including Cameroonians in the South-Eastern part of Nigeria, but also refugees of different nationalities in the country’s urban centres received cash for food, cash for shelter and cash to buffer the economic hardship of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This is an increase compared to 29,000 beneficiaries in 2019 and just under 10,000 in 2018. The total amount UNHCR spent on cash in Nigeria from 2018 to 2020 was 9 million US-Dollars.