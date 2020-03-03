UNHCR Maiduguri Latest Update (03 March 2020)

TWO COOPERATIVES: TWO SUCCESS STORIES

IDPs, returnees and host community members are resilient and skilled people. They can achieve a lot with very little if they are given the opportunity and the necessary means to impulse change in their lives and develop their communities.”

In Gwoza town, the administrative Headquarters of Gwoza Local Government Area (LGA) in NorthEast Nigeria, Borno State hosts three formal camps: 20 Housing unit, Wakane and GSS camps and has a combined Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and returnee number of over 11,000.

In December 2017, at the peak of spontaneous refugee and IDP returns in Gwoza, UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency provided targeted assistance to the most vulnerable returnees and IDPs to achieve the sustainability of returns and as a form of protection safety nets. Identified IDPs and refugee returnees among the most vulnerable were grouped in clusters of ten (10) individuals (8 females and 2 males) each to align with the composition of the population, in majority female.

Empowered to generate income to support their families, the cooperative members developed internal financial control measures such as the wooden save namely Asusu. Among the successful and sustainable income-generating activities functioning are the sewing cooperative and transportation services through motor tricycles popularly called “Keke Napep”.