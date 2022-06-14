UNHCR Factsheet for Sokoto – North-West Nigeria (January – March 2022 )

Operational Context

The North-West States of Nigeria remains volatile due to violent conflicts between farmers and herders for control of natural resources, in addition to banditry and criminal activities of organized criminal groups (OCGs), and non-state armed groups (NSAGs), causing internal displacement of 71,289 (IOM DTM Round 8) across Sokoto State and forcing cross-border movement of more than 80,900 Nigerian refugees into the Niger Republic.

The Security Challenge Containment Order No.3, 2021 (September 2021)1 and the curfews in place have not been reviewed in the reporting period.

Sokoto State is among the North-West States that are significantly affected by the humanitarian crisis. UNHCR through its partner (GISCOR) has established a physical presence in Sokoto Municipality, Rabah, and Goronyo LGAs in Sokoto State.

The security situation in Sokoto State continued to deteriorate and despite the ongoing military counteroperation, the NonState Armed Group (NSAGs) operatives continued to launch attacks, inflicting untold hardship on civilian commuters along major roads and supply routes in the State. According to GISCOR Protection Monitors there was a daily average of two illegal vehicle checkpoint (IVCP) incidents on Gandi-Rabah road, Goronyo, and Sabon Birni – Gatawa roads. During the reporting period, GISCOR team has recorded 13 incidents that resulted in 67 fatalities in the State.