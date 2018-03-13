13 Mar 2018

UNDP Nigeria Annual Report 2016

Report
from UN Development Programme
Published on 31 Dec 2016
preview
Download PDF (2.97 MB)

UNDP Nigeria within the UN system

The United Nations Development Assistance Framework (UNDAF) 2014-2017 guides UN Agencies in Nigeria in providing support towards the achievement of identified national development objectives. The UNDAF is aligned with the planning cycle of the second National Implementation Plan of Nigeria’s Vision 2020.

The UN’s support is fully aligned to the national vision through three pillars that are translated into four programmatic results areas under the UNDAF III: Good Governance, Social Capital Development,
Sustainable and Equitable Economic Growth and Human Security and Risk Management

UNDP is the lead agency in the first result area of UNDAF III which aims at strengthening institutions to ensure accountability and respect for the Rule of Law, compliant with international standards and human rights.

This result area also aims at strengthening and coordinating institutions to enable them to provide inclusive, age and gender-responsive, equitable access to justice, ensuring enhanced integrity and reduced corruption through transparency, strengthened preventive and regulatory policies and frameworks and engaged civil society and media.

Our Country Programme Document (CPD) 2014 -2017 was formulated to reflect Nigeria’s aspiration to become one of the world’s largest economies by 2020. Our interventions are therefore focused on broad areas;

  • Good governance and peace builing;
  • Equitable and ustainable economic growth; and
  • Human security and risk management.

Our interventions focus on upstream strategic issues with linkages to downstream implementation targeting the poor, women and youth; and capacity development for effectiveness of results and informed policies and strategies development.

