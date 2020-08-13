The Unbiased Arbiter

Local conflicts in Nigeria will continue to generate numerous negative outcomes as security operatives are insufficient to address them. Discussions around regional security and community policing have all emanated as a response to rising levels of local conflicts and insecurity within the Nigerian space. The Southwest region has blazed the trail in setting up a regional security network codenamed ‘Operation Amotekun’. The South-South, South-East and North-Central zones are also at different stages of negotiations for a similar security outfit. One of such local struggles is the farmers-herders’ conflict. The resource-based battle has drawn pastoralists and sedentary farmers into a protracted feud. The violence has fueled insecurity in rural areas. It has further complicated existing local schisms; led to forced displacement; and turned some communities killing fields.

The local violence has also triggered individual, group, and state responses. For example, in Southern Kaduna, an area that has consistently faced violent attacks in the past weeks, affected community members are threatening to resort to self-help to defend themselves. This suggests a relapse to the Hobbesian state of nature where life was “nasty, brutish, and short”–where survival of the fittest reigns supreme above everything else. The attacks have continued even as government says they are on top of the situation. In a developing incident, Miyetti Allah (the umbrella body for cattle breeders) in Benue State is in a verbal battle with the state government over the setting up of Miyetti Allah Vigilante Group. Farmers-herders’ clash has become a prominent feature in the hotbed state. In 2017, Benue state passed an anti-grazing law as a response to the deadly violence between farmers and cattle breeders in the state. The state has also resisted the Federal government’s plan to establish a RUGA settlement in the area.

The new struggle is no longer between farmers and herders, but between the Benue State government and Miyetti Allah that intends to operate a vigilante group in the state. These outcomes are a clear testament of state weakness to handle local conflicts, protect lives and ensure maximum security for all. Local conflicts can lead to a proliferation of non-state armed groups. It can also be a breeding ground for violent extremism. Currently, there are reports that Boko Haram and Al-Qaeda insurgent groups are moving to Northwest Nigeria, a region that is the epicentre of violent banditry. Government must begin to work with key stakeholders that stand at both ends of local conflicts. Local conflicts and their enablers must not be allowed to fester. There is a need to seek durable solutions that will favour all parties involved.

Government must be the unbiased arbiter and engage local actors to address concerns and grievances of conflicting parties. For instance, news reports from Benue State suggest a discord between cattle breeders, local people and the government. This situation is unhealthy for any policy action to address the farmers-herders’ crisis. A similar approach should also be applied to religious wars, inter-communal clashes and other land-related issues in the country. Government’s objectivity in the face of conflict will promote the needed trust and confidence in its ability to navigate the state towards mutual peace and development.