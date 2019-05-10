UN Leading Advocate for the Protection of Children Affected by Conflict Welcomes Release of Children in Nigeria

The Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict, Ms. Virginia Gamba, welcomes the release of almost 900 children from the ranks of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) in Nigeria, which was formed to protect civilians from Boko Haram.

“Today, hundreds of freed children will get to go home with their family and will begin a reintegration process that will enable them to fully regain their place into their communities. I call on the CJTF to continue to take tangible measures to better protect children and to release all children from its ranks and finally put an end the recruitment and use of children, as per its commitment with the United Nations, SRSG Gamba said. I call on the international community to provide the necessary resources to UNICEF and its partners for the reintegration of these children, so they can benefit from comprehensive reintegration services,” she added

The CJTF has signed an Action Plan to end the recruitment and use of children with the United Nations in 2017. SRSG Gamba calls on all listed parties to engage in Actions Plans with the United Nations to end and prevent all grave violations against children in situations of armed conflict. 13 parties are currently engaged in Action Plans with the United Nations in the 20 country situations on the Special Representative’s agenda.

