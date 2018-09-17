UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria condemns killing of abducted aid worker in North-East

Abuja, 17 September 2018 - The Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr. Edward Kallon, condemns the killing of the aid worker and midwife Saifura Hussaini Ahmed Khorsa in north-east Nigeria. Ms. Hussaini, 25 years old, was abducted on 1 March 2018 in Rann town, Borno State, where she was working with the International Committee of the Red Cross, following a deadly attack by a Non-State Armed Group in which three aid workers were killed. Two other female aid workers were also kidnapped during that incident.

"The killing of Ms. Hussaini, a young, dedicated and passionate midwife and humanitarian, is a cowardly, heinous and despicable act," said Mr Kallon. "Our deepest condolences go to her family, including her two young children, and friends. The United Nations calls on authorities to ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice and account. The United Nations also calls for the immediate release of the two aid workers who are still being held."

"This incident demonstrates the severe challenges that Nigeria continues to face, but will not deter the international community from providing aid to millions of Nigerians caught up in the conflict in the north-east. The United Nations stands in solidarity with the humanitarian community," added Mr. Kallon.

The humanitarian community is currently providing life-saving assistance, including food, safe water and medicine, to over 60,000 internally displaced people in the camp in Rann, and millions more across the north-east. Some 3,000 aid workers are present in the north-east, the majority of whom are Nigerian nationals.

The humanitarian crisis in Nigeria's north-east, that has spilled over into the Lake Chad region, is one of the most severe in the world today, with 7.7 million people in need of humanitarian assistance in 2018 in the worst-affected states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe, and 6.1 million targeted for humanitarian assistance.

For further information, please contact:

Samantha Newport, Head of Communications, OCHA Nigeria

(+234) 9062277205, newports@un.org

OCHA press releases are available at unocha.org or reliefweb.int