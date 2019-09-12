Tribunal Upholds 2019 Nigerian Election While NGO Report Condemns Electoral Body

Blog Post by John Campbell

The February 2019 national elections saw President Muhammadu Buhari reelected. But defeated presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar sued, alleging electoral fraud. His petition alleged that the polling had been marked by irregularities and that he had received the most votes as shown on the central server of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). He also claimed that the president lacked a secondary school leaving certificate, a constitutional requirement to run for president. On September 11, the Presidential Elections Tribunal rejected Atiku Abubakar’s petition, saying that he had failed to provide sufficient proof of fraud. Atiku Abubakar’s next step is to appeal to the Supreme Court. Defeated presidential candidates in the past have appealed to the Supreme Court, as they are entitled to do, but none have ever had an election overturned.

