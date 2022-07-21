Transhumance Tracking Tool (TTT): Adamawa State, Nigeria - Early Warning Systems, Dashboard #6 (May 2022)

Similar to other regions in the Sahel, in the state of Adamawa, the population increase and growing numbers of livestock has resulted in the scarcity of arable land and water sources, which are essential to sustain both crop cultivation and cattle herding. The scarcity of land and water has generated farmer-herder conflicts as both communities fight for control of these resources. Encroachment by farmers on grazing land and the blockage of cattle routes have shifted the designated grazing areas and cattle passages. On the other hand, herders regularly destroy crops, pollute water sources and trespass on farms in an attempt to feed their cattle. In addition, growing farmer, herder and cattle population, droughts, environmental degradation, desertification of the Sahel Savannah have further exacerbated scarcity of arable land.

IOM's Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM), through the Transhumance Tracking Tool (TTT) Early Warning System, collects information on alerts relating to transhumance activities and movements in Adamawa. Data is collected with support from community focal points and key informants. This report presents TTT Early Warning data collected in June 2022 in five LGAs of Adamawa State (Demsa, Girei, Lamurde, Numan and Mayo-Belwa). During this period, 266 alerts were recorded. These alerts consist of 211 events (79%) and 55 mass movements (21%). Events may include situations of conflict, clashes, confrontations, abductions, cattle rustling, and robberies. The largest number of alerts occurred in Demsa LGA (42%), followed by Lamurde LGA (19%) and Numan LGA (18%). When disaggregating the data at ward level, it is to be noted that Kodompti ward in Numan LGA and Demsa ward in Demsa LGA recorded high numbers of alerts in June 2022 (14% and 10% of all event alerts, respectively). It is also important to note that most alerts recorded in Mayo-Belwa LGA were movements alerts. This is mainly because Mayo-Belwa is traversed by the major North-south axis transhumance corridor.

During the period of the assessment, a number of potential risk areas were identified that are prone to conflict and confrontation related to transhumance. As indicated on the map, the majority of these zones are located within the Demsa, Girei, Mayo-Belwa and Fufore LGAs. These areas of potential risk are identified through the monitoring of transhumance movements and the TTT early warning platform.