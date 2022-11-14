Transhumance Tracking Tool (TTT): Adamawa State, Nigeria - Early Warning Systems, Dashboard #10 (October 2022)

One of the factors that are culminating to Farmers-Herdsmen conflicts is limited resources in the face of increasing population and the attendant need to cultivate more land and breed more livestock. Hence, transhumance and sedentary farmers are pushed to share diminishing resources. To further exacerbate the situation is all-year-round farming and the inelasticity of land portion to farmers and herders. Herders, in order to feed their cattle, often destroy crops, pollute water sources and trespass on the farmland, while farmers often encroach on the designated grazing land or expropriated the designated grazing areas and cattle passages. Over the decades, the situation has mostly resulted in hostility and violent attacks between transhumant herders and farmers in Adamawa state, Nigeria like other Sahel regions.

Early Warning System of Transhumance Tracking Tool (TTT) as a component of the IOM's Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) aided by community Key Informants record through the focal person, related alerts to transhumance activities. This report presents TTT Early Warning alerts collected in five LGAs of Adamawa State (Demsa, Girei, Lamurde, Numan and Mayo-Belwa) for October 2022.

214 alerts were recorded for the period under review, including 203 events and 11 movement alerts that represent 95 and 5 per cent of alerts, respectively. Lamurde LGA recorded the highest number of alerts at 26 per cent, followed by Demsa LGA at 25 per cent, while Mayo-Belwa, Girei and Numan LGAs recorded 21, 19 and 9 per cent respectively. Of the disaggregated data in October 2022, the Ndikong ward in MayBelwa LGA recorded the highest numbers at 9 per cent of the total event alerts, followed by Nassarawo Demsa in Demsa LGA at 7 per cent. Events alerts include farmers-herders conflict, farm destruction, cattle rustling/livestock theft, kidnappings, robberies, accidents, violent attacks, intra-and inter-community tensions as well as disasters due to natural hazards.

Some of the potential conflict-prone risk areas identified for the month under review are Demsa, Girei,

Mayo-Belwa and Shelleng LGAs. Transhumance movements and the TTT early warning platform supported the identification of these potential conflict-prone risk areas.