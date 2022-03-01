Transhumance Tracking Tool (TTT): Adamawa State, Nigeria - Early Warning Systems, Dashboard #1 (January 2022)

The farmers and herders crisis in Nigeria, often mistaken for a crisis involving ethno religious conflicts, emanates from competing claims to natural resources These tensions are compounded by exponential population growth, expanding human settlements, land privatization, year round farming, environmental degradation, weakened traditional conflicts resolution mechanism and climate change These further weaken the adaptive capacities of involved parties and most often result in tensions between communities that sometimes lead to deadly conflicts.

The COMITAS project contributing to the mitigation of conflict over natural resources between farmers and harders communities in Adamawa State, Nigeria is funded by the European Union ( through the Instrument contributing to Stability and Peace IcSP which responds to conflicts and crisis COMITAS intends to contribute to strengthen traditional conflict resolution, better trust in authorities, enhanced collaboration on natural resource management and improved intra and inter communal perceptions To this end, the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM)’s Transhumance Tracking Tool ( is a data collection and information management system which aims to provide a more comprehensive understanding of transhumance patterns, flows and trends, to identify profiles of cattle and herders, and inform on conflicts and other events related to transhumance movements.