Transformation of E-Shelter to TShelter and T-Shelter to Mud Brick House in Stadium and Bakassi IDP Camps, Maiduguri
TRANSITIONAL APPROACH IN THE CONTEXT OF NE NIGERIA
The encouragement and support of the Government of Nigeria, a move from emergency shelters to more durable shelter solutions.
• Shelter is a process where PoCs can improve their own homes and engage to create a safe and secure environment not a product.
• Collaboration
• Durable Solution
This approach can be used for both:
• Existing emergency shelters in camps or camp like settings
• New construction of emergency shelters as extensions of camps or new settlements
