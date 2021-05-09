Nigeria

Transformation of E-Shelter to TShelter and T-Shelter to Mud Brick House in Stadium and Bakassi IDP Camps, Maiduguri

TRANSITIONAL APPROACH IN THE CONTEXT OF NE NIGERIA

The encouragement and support of the Government of Nigeria, a move from emergency shelters to more durable shelter solutions.

• Shelter is a process where PoCs can improve their own homes and engage to create a safe and secure environment not a product.
• Collaboration
• Durable Solution

This approach can be used for both:
• Existing emergency shelters in camps or camp like settings
• New construction of emergency shelters as extensions of camps or new settlements

