Third Generation Country Cooperation Strategy 2018-2022

The revised World Health Organization (WHO) Third Generation Country Cooperation Strategy (CCS) crystallizes the major reform agenda adopted by the World Health Assembly with a view to strengthening WHO'scapacity and make its deliverables more responsive to country needs. It reflects the WHO's Twelfth General Programme of Work, the Africa Regional Office (AFRO) Transformation Agenda as well as the key principles of the Thirteen General Programme of Work at country level. It aims at achieving greater relevance of WHO's technical cooperation with Member States and focuses on identification of priorities and efficiency measures in the implementation of the WHO's Programme Budget. It takes into consideration the role of different partners including non-state actors in providing support to Governments and communities.