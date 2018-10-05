Tears flow as escaped Chibok captive brings news - good and bad

More than 200 girls kidnapped from their school by Boko Haram militants in April 2014. Since then, about half of the girls have been found or freed, and an unknown number have died By Adaobi Tricia Nwaubani

ABUJA, Nigeria, Oct 5 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - It was hearing about her sore eyes that convinced Lawal Zannah his daughter Aisha was still alive, the first sliver of good news to emerge after months of nervy silence enveloped Nigeria's kidnapped Chibok girls.

