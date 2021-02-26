Strongly Condemning Abduction of Over 300 Schoolgirls in Nigeria, Secretary-General Calls for Their Immediate Release, Safe Return Home

SG/SM/20605

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesperson for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the abduction of over 300 girls during an attack today on a secondary school in Zamfara State, Nigeria.

The Secretary-General calls for the immediate and unconditional release of the abducted children and for their safe return to their families. He reiterates that attacks on schools and other educational facilities constitute a grave violation of the rights of children and human rights more broadly. He stresses that schools must remain safe spaces for children to learn without fear of violence.

The Secretary-General urges the Nigerian authorities to spare no efforts in bringing those responsible for this crime to justice.

The Secretary-General reaffirms the solidarity and support of the United Nations to the Government and people of Nigeria in their fight against terrorism, violent extremism and organized crime.

