Stopping the Vicious Circle

In the last ten years, many northeast communities are embattled by armed groups’ insurgency. Through kidnapping, coercion, promises, financial inducements, many residents in the volatile zone have been made to join terrorist organisations. Beyond the terrorists’ membership drive, the Nigerian government created a platform called “Operation Safe Corridor” to aid the repentance and processing of low-risk terrorists as part of the efforts to end violent jihad in the region.

Since 2016, about 881 repentant Boko Haram fighters have been processed out of the rehabilitation exercise. However, even as Operation Safe Corridor continues, new recruitments by the terrorist groups are likely. For instance, new reports claim that the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP), a splinter terrorist group operating in the Lake Chad region, shared cash gifts of ₦20,000 per household in Geidam in Yobe State. In some instance, some impacted communities have negotiated with terrorists, offering cash gifts and other items.

Terrorist organisations in northeast Nigeria have continually exploited inherent governance gaps and development deficits to access a large pool of potential recruits. Hence, recruitment of jihadist fighters by insurgents and rehabilitation of low-risk terrorists by the Nigerian government all occur in a vicious circle. Moreover, the current rehabilitation processes have been faulted for not being comprehensive. Therefore, it is imperative to look beyond the two events to include other intrinsic factors that can trigger the disengagement from terrorist affiliations.

According to a study, religious recruitment messaging, material conditions, and interpersonal factors are predominant in the engagement with terrorists. To disengage, potential repentant jihadist fighters are influenced by individual life histories, circumstances, choice, opportunity and expectations. These conclusions fall back to two recurrent issues in the region; improving the living conditions of people in affected communities and implementing a robust amnesty programme for processed repentant low-risk fighters.

Nigeria should partner with donor agencies to propel the development of the Northeast region. The North East Development Commission (NEDC) must mobilise international support for the agency’s mission. The initial aspect of the plan should be tailored in line with current counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism measures in the area. Countering Boko Haram ideology through community engagement and content-specific messaging will help present counter-narratives to Boko Haram’s antics. But investing in human capital will improve lives, provide better economic opportunities and empower the people to be self-reliant. Intervention programmes in the Northeast should redirect people’s susceptibility to jihadist ideologies and rebuild lives and livelihoods.

The continuous recruitment by Boko Haram fighters poses concerns for the newly graduated repentant jihadist militants and resettling refugees. Government must prioritise these groups of people as being part of the most vulnerable groups in the region. The Nigerian forces must review the reintegration plan for ex-Boko Haram fighters to ensure its in touch with current realities in the area. Government should also partner with development partners to support civil society groups and community actors in preventing violent extremism. Nigeria must block the loopholes that will affect the success and impact of rehabilitation programmes for ex-fighters, the return and resettlement of refugees displaced by the war.