Statement by the United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator Edward Kallon, 19 July 2019

Abuja, 19 July 2019

I am deeply disturbed by reports of an incident involving aid workers from International NGOs in northern Borno State. As details are still coming in and information has yet to be confirmed, the humanitarian community in Nigeria is concerned about the safety of our ACF colleague, partners and contractors involved in the attack against an aid convoy reported on 18 July on the Gubio-Damasak road.

First and foremost, my thoughts are with them and their families.

They devote their lives to helping vulnerable people and communities in an area heavily affected by violence. I call on all who may have influence to do everything they can to keep them unharmed and work towards their safe return.

Out of respect and consideration for the families, the humanitarian community in Nigeria is also asking the general public, including the media, to refrain from sharing any unconfirmed information. The spread of misinformation may put the concerned aid workers at risk and jeopardise their way back to safety.

This attack occurs only a couple weeks before the ongoing crisis affecting the states of Borno,

Adamawa and Yobe enters its tenth year. Today, 7.1 million people still need humanitarian assistance. Violence, insecurity and inaccessibility to remote areas of Borno State continue to hamper the response to urgent needs.

These acts of violence affect the very individuals, families, and communities that we support, and deprive vulnerable people of vital services. All parties should protect and facilitate the delivery of aid. Despite constraints, the humanitarian community remains committed to do its utmost to provide lifesaving assistance and help the people in north-east Nigeria rebuild their lives.

