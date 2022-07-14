Statement by UNICEF Nigeria Representative Peter Hawkins on the release of abducted children in Ondo State

Abuja, 3 July 2022 - "UNICEF commends the rescue of more than 50 children abducted and held against their will in Ondo State.

"Children should not be targets of violence in whatever guise. Violence against children is condemnable and we call on governments to redouble efforts to protect children against all forms of violence. A society's health is measured by how it treats its children."

Media contacts

Geoffrey Njoku

Communication Specialist

UNICEF Nigeria

Tel: +234 803 525 0288

Email: gnjoku@unicef.org