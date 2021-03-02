Statement by UN Women on the continued abduction of school children in Northern Nigeria

UN Women joins the UN Secretary-General in condemning the continued abduction of children from schools in Northern Nigeria, including the most recent abduction of over 300 girls from a secondary school in Zamfara state in Nigeria.

UN Women joins the calls for the immediate and unconditional safe return of the girls and boys. Schools are and must remain places of safety and security, where children can learn and grow in peace. Girls and young women must be able to go to school without fear of violence and unjust treatment. The girls and boys who are at risk must be protected, including protecting their rights to security, life and education.

UN Women stands with the parents and families of the abducted children, and with the Nigerian people. UN Women, and the rest of the UN family in Nigeria, will continue to provide support for survivors to rebuild their lives, and to counter and prevent the spread of extremist violence and organized crime.

UN Women joins the Secretary-General in urging the Nigerian authorities to spare no efforts in bringing those responsible for this crime to justice.