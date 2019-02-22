Statement by SRSG IBN Chambas on the eve of the presidential elections in Nigeria

On the eve of the presidential election in Nigeria, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), Mohamed Ibn Chambas, commends the people of Nigeria for their patience and great sense of responsibility following the postponement of the election which was previously scheduled to take place on Saturday, 16 February.

The Special Representative appeals to all eligible Nigerian citizens to turn out massively to exercise their constitutional right to vote on Saturday 23 February. He encourages all Nigerians to continue to maintain a peaceful atmosphere by remaining calm and restrained throughout the voting process and especially after the announcement of the final results.

SRSG Chambas calls on all political parties and candidates to contribute to the integrity of the electoral process by addressing any complaints that may arise through established legal and constitutional channels. The Special Representative calls on all political parties and candidates to contribute to the integrity of the electoral process by addressing any complaints that may arise through established legal and constitutional channels.

The Special Representative reiterates that the successful conduct of peaceful, transparent and credible polls will strengthen Nigeria's leading role on the continent and beyond.

The Special Representative for West Africa and the Sahel, reaffirms the unwavering commitment of the United Nations, working closely with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the African Union (AU) and other members of the international community, to support the march of Nigeria towards a future of democracy, peace and prosperity.