Statement by Ms. Cristian Munduate, UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, on the signing of Child Protection Law in Adamawa State

Abuja, 5 November 2022 – “UNICEF commends the Governor of Adamawa state, Ahmadu Fintiri for signing the Child Protection Bill into law.”

“The Child Protection Law is the official position of the Adamawa Government that disregard for children’s rights is unacceptable and punishable. The law aims to safeguard the rights of children by preventing and addressing the killing and maiming of children, child labour, abductions of children, sexual violence against children and the recruitment and use of children by armed groups, among other grave violations of their rights.”

“UNICEF hopes that the new law in Adamawa will be effectively implemented and that vulnerable children are supported to survive, thrive and become successful members of the society.”

“With the signing into law the Child Protection Bill by the government of Adamawa state, only Kano, Bauchi and Gombe states are yet to domesticate the Child Rights Act.”

“UNICEF calls on the Governments of these states to do the needful as a commitment of their respect for the rights of children.”

“UNICEF will continue to work with the government of Adamawa to operationalize the law and bring perpetrators and violators into account.”

