Statement on the convoy incident in Borno state, Nigeria

ON THURSDAY 18 JULY, 2019, A CONVOY OF VEHICLES WAS ATTACKED ON THE ROAD TO DAMASAK, BORNO STATE, NIGERIA.

One of the drivers was killed, while one Action Against Hunger staff member, two of the drivers and three health workers are missing.

We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident as these are colleagues dedicated to providing life-saving assistance to individuals and families affected by the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the north east of Nigeria. We are very concerned and want to ensure that they are safe and can be reunited with their families.

Action Against Hunger strives to ensure that millions of people in need of humanitarian assistance in north east Nigeria receive the essential services required for their survival, especially women and children.

We express our deepest condolences to the family of our driver and we extend our support to the family of our missing colleagues as well as others affected by this incident.

We appeal to the media and the public to desist from circulating unverified information about the situation above.