Statement by Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič on the attacks against Damasak, Northeast Nigeria

The EU is following with deep concern the recurrent violent attacks by non-state armed groups against the people of the town of Damasak, Northeast Nigeria. The life and security of civilians is in danger. Humanitarian premises have been destroyed and humanitarian workers are deliberately targeted.

Because of the recent increase of violence in Northeast Nigeria, hundreds of thousands of vulnerable people will be left without assistance in an area where humanitarian assistance was already struggling to reach all those in need.

The EU strongly condemns such attacks and calls on all parties to respect International Humanitarian Law and to safeguard human rights. All parties should allow people caught in violence to move freely to safe places and should facilitate unimpeded passage of humanitarian relief for civilians in need.

Violence is the main driver of food insecurity in Nigeria, where there are currently over nine million people who require urgent food assistance.

Press contact

Balazs UJVARI Phone +32 2 295 45 78 Mail balazs.ujvari@ec.europa.eu

Gesine KNOLLE Phone +32 2 295 43 23 Mail gesine.knolle@ec.europa.eu