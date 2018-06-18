Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on Nigeria

Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General

The Secretary-General condemns the killing in the Damboa Local Government area of Borno State, northeastern Nigeria, on 16 June by suspected Boko Haram insurgents targeting Eid al-Fitr celebrations. The Secretary-General expresses his condolences to the affected families and to the Government and people of Nigeria and wishes those injured a swift recovery.

The Secretary-General stresses that attacks targeting civilians violate international humanitarian law, and he calls for those responsible for this attack to be swiftly brought to justice.

The Secretary-General reiterates the United Nations’ solidarity and support with the affected Governments in their fight against terrorism and violent extremism in the Lake Chad Basin and the Greater Sahel region.