18 Jun 2018

Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on Nigeria

Report
from UN Secretary-General
Published on 17 Jun 2018 View Original

Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General

The Secretary-General condemns the killing in the Damboa Local Government area of Borno State, northeastern Nigeria, on 16 June by suspected Boko Haram insurgents targeting Eid al-Fitr celebrations. The Secretary-General expresses his condolences to the affected families and to the Government and people of Nigeria and wishes those injured a swift recovery.

The Secretary-General stresses that attacks targeting civilians violate international humanitarian law, and he calls for those responsible for this attack to be swiftly brought to justice.

The Secretary-General reiterates the United Nations’ solidarity and support with the affected Governments in their fight against terrorism and violent extremism in the Lake Chad Basin and the Greater Sahel region.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.