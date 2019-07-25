Statement: Aid convoy incident in Borno state, Nigeria

Abduction of Action Against Hunger (ACF) staff member in Nigeria - Update July 25, 2019

A video released on Wednesday, July 24 in the evening shows the female Action Against Hunger staff member alongside five companions (drivers and health workers engaged in a humanitarian program run by Action Against Hunger in Damasak region, Borno State) apparently in good health condition.

Action Against Hunger strongly requests that our staff member and her companions be released.

They are humanitarians and health workers and they chose to dedicate their lives to support the most vulnerable communities in Nigeria. They were only in pursuit of solidarity, humanity and neutrality.

Their abduction fully contradicts International Humanitarian Law and internationally recognized standards for the protection of humanitarian workers and organizations.

All Action Against Hunger teams and staff express their full support and comfort to our colleague and to her companions who are being detained, as well as to their families and friends.

Notice to the media:

Action Against Hunger will not make any comments or give any feedback to media queries related to this subject except through formal and written statement.

Action Against Hunger acknowledges the media for their understanding in the treatment of this difficult situation.

On Thursday 18 July, 2019, a convoy of vehicles was attacked on the road to Damasak, Borno State, Nigeria.

One of the drivers was killed, while one Action Against Hunger staff member, two of the drivers and three health workers are missing.

We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident as these are colleagues dedicated to providing life-saving assistance to individuals and families affected by the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the north east of Nigeria. We are very concerned and want to ensure that they are safe and can be reunited with their families.

Action Against Hunger strives to ensure that millions of people in need of humanitarian assistance in north east Nigeria receive the essential services required for their survival, especially women and children.

We express our deepest condolences to the family of our driver and we extend our support to the family of our missing colleagues as well as others affected by this incident.

We appeal to the media and the public to desist from circulating unverified information about the situation above.