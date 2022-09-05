SQUEAC survey report for for Maiduguri LGA Borno State 22nd November-31st December 2021

Background information

Action Against Hunger began operations in Nigeria in 2010 in response to the high rate of chronic malnutrition in Northern Nigeria, focusing on integrated programming aimed at addressing Nutrition,

Health, Food security and livelihoods, WASH, and shelter needs of conflict-affected communities.

Action Against Hunger implements programs in 11 Local Government Areas of Borno, 12 in Yobe and 3 in Jigawa. Among the LGAs in Borno is Maiduguri Municipal Council (MMC).

Action Against Hunger among other partners, support CMAM program in health facilities in MMC with program focus primarily on prevention and treatment of Acute Malnutrition through static and mobile therapeutic centers (OTP) and Stabilization Centers.

The broad stakeholder’s category and activities they support is shown in Table 1 with services provided including: screening of under-5 children in the communities and referral of all severely malnourished under-five children to the nearest OTP, admissions and treatment of identified severely malnourished children 6 – 59 months. They provide routine immunization and management of child illness (IMCI) and referral of the children into the program, defaulter tracing, nutrition hygiene and health promotion activities, individual and group counselling of pregnant and lactating mothers as well as caregivers/caretakers on infant and young child feeding practices