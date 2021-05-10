Smart Survey Report: Conducted in in Jere, Konduga, Mafa and MMC local government areas (LGA’s), Borno State, Nigeria ( 31st January-11th February 2021)

Introduction

Save the Children International (SCI) has been working in Nigeria since 2001. The early focus was on getting children actively involved in shaping the decisions that affect their lives. Today, SCI is working in 20 states focusing on child survival, education and protecting children in both development and humanitarian contexts. The humanitarian response started in 2014 with Save the Children among one of the first responders to the conflict bringing relief to children and families affected by the humanitarian crisis.

The ongoing conflict in the North East continues to increase population displacements, restrict income generating opportunities, limit trade flows and escalate food prices. As a result of the reduced food availability and access, local and IDP (Internally Displaced Persons) populations in worst-affected areas of Borno, Yobe and Adamawa States continue to experience food gaps, in line with crisis (IPC Phase 4) acute food insecurity, with an estimated 4.6 Million people in Phase 3-5 (Cadre Harmonizé (CH) Analysis). Borno State remains at the center of the ongoing crises in Nigeria; 5.2 million vulnerable men, women, girls, and boys remain in need of assistance. Women, girls, and boys account for 79% of the IDP population – with 28% of the population being children aged below five years.

In line with the three (3) global breakthroughs of the organization – Survive, Learn and Protect, SCI provides interventions in the areas of Child Protection, Nutrition, Education, WASH, Food Security and Livelihoods in Borno State. The ongoing conflict in the North East continues to increase population displacements, poor sanitation and hygiene, poor access to safe water supplies, increase protection concerns as well as the need for health and nutrition services.

The conflict in Northeast Nigeria has resulted in widespread displacement, abuse and violation of human rights, destruction of livelihoods and disruption of basic services. The recent update of Cadre Harmonisé analysis conducted in March 2020 and the FEWSNET Nigeria Food Security Outlook (June 2020 – January 2021) indicated deterioration of the nutrition and food security situation2 with more people facing crisis mainly attributed to sustained conflict associated with the insurgents coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic and associated restrictions.

The conflict has also resulted in high levels of malnutrition specifically Global Acute Malnutrition (GAM) and Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM). The Nutrition and Food Security Surveillance round 1-9 surveys were conducted at domain level, where findings of various LGAs were aggregated into domains. The recent (NFSS) round 9 survey conducted in October 2020 found the GAM (WHZ<-2SD) prevalence for Central Borno domain (under which Mafa and Konduga LGAs are located) was at 10.7% (8.4-13.6 95% C.I.) While for (Jere and MMC) domain the GAM (WHZ<-2SD) prevalence was 9.9% (7.5-12.9 95% C.I.)4. The trend in GAM (WHZ<-2SD) prevalence in Mafa and Konduga LGAs has been on increasing trend based on comparison with October 2020 and November 2019 where GAM (WHZ<-2SD) was at 9.8%5. A similar increase in GAM prevalence (WHZ<-2SD) was observed in MMC and Jere LGAs where in 2019 the GAM was at 6.9%.

The preliminary NFSS survey conducted in October 2020 unveiled Crude Death Rate (CDR) for Central Borno domain in which Mafa and Konduga LGA were classified at 0.20 (0.1-0.38) while for MMC and Jere the CDR was at 0.34 (0.17-0.7) respectively. The trends in CDR in the mentioned LGAs remained stable when compared to survey findings conducted in similar period in 2019.