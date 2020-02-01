Situation Report of Lassa fever Outbreak in Borno State No. 8: 31st January 2020 - Borno State Ministry of Health

Highlights

Negative result from suspected case.

1 alert investigated and discarded

Epidemiological Summary

Eight (8) cases of Lassa fever reported as at 31st January 2020, with 2 associated deaths. The cases are from Bolori I (1), Wulari Jerusalem (1), Bakassi IDP camp (1), State specialist hospital Maiduguri (1) from MMC LGA, and 1 case from a new location in Bayo LGA of Borno state. Two (2) samples tested positive while, six (6) samples were negative. The suspected case reported from Jaragol ward of Bayo LGA is negative.