Situation Report of Lassa fever Outbreak in Borno State No. 7: 30th January 2020 - Borno State Ministry of Health

Highlights

o Negative result from suspected case.

o 2 alert investigated and discarded

Epidemiological Summary

Eight (8) cases of Lassa fever reported as at 29th January 2020, with 2 associated deaths. The cases are from Bolori I (1), Wulari Jerusalem (1), Bakassi IDP camp (1), State specialist hospital Maiduguri (1) from MMC LGA, and 1 case from a new location in Bayo LGA of Borno state. Two (2) samples tested positive while, five (5) samples were negative. 1 suspected case reported from Jaragol ward of Bayo LGA is pending in laboratory.