Situation Report of Lassa fever Outbreak in Borno State No. 6: 29th January 2020 - Borno State Ministry of Health

Highlights

1 suspected case alert investigated.

1 death reported from suspected case

Epidemiological Summary

Eight (8) cases of Lassa fever reported as at 29 th January 2020, with 2 associated deaths. The cases are from Bolori I (1), Wulari Jerusalem (1), Bakassi IDP camp (1), State specialist hospital Maiduguri (1) from MMC LGA, and 1 suspected case from London ciki area in Jere LGA of Borno state. Two (2) cases from Bayo LGA. Two (2) samples tested positive while, four (4) samples were negative and 2 pending.