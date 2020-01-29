Situation Report of Lassa fever Outbreak in Borno State No. 5: 28th January 2020 - Borno State Ministry of Health
Highlights
o 1 new alert investigated and discarded.
o 1 sample awaiting result.
Epidemiological Summary
Seven (7) cases of Lassa fever reported as at 27th January 2020, with 2 associated deaths. The cases are from Bolori I (1), Wulari Jerusalem (1), Bakassi IDP camp (1), State specialist hospital Maiduguri (1) from MMC LGA, and 1 case from a new location in Bayo LGA of Borno state. Two (2) samples tested positive while, four (4) samples were negative. 1 suspected was reported from London ciki area of Jere LGA.