Nigeria
Situation Report of Lassa fever Outbreak in Borno State No. 38: 2nd March 2020 - Borno State Ministry of Health
Attachments
Highlights
No new alert.
All contacts have finished 21 days follow up.
Epidemiological Summary
Twenty-one (21) cases of Lassa fever reported as at 2 nd March 2020, with 2 associated deaths. The cases are from MMC (6), Jere (5), Bayo (4), Chibok (1), Askira Uba (1), Gwoza (1), Biu (1), Mafa (1) and Monguno (1) Three (3) samples tested positive while, eighteen (18) samples were negative.