Situation Report of Lassa fever Outbreak in Borno State No. 38: 2nd March 2020 - Borno State Ministry of Health

Highlights

  • No new alert.

  • All contacts have finished 21 days follow up.

Epidemiological Summary

Twenty-one (21) cases of Lassa fever reported as at 2 nd March 2020, with 2 associated deaths. The cases are from MMC (6), Jere (5), Bayo (4), Chibok (1), Askira Uba (1), Gwoza (1), Biu (1), Mafa (1) and Monguno (1) Three (3) samples tested positive while, eighteen (18) samples were negative.

